Karnataka Hate Speech Bill raises concerns over misuse despite intent to curb communal discord

The Indian society has for long been appreciated for its pluralistic nature. But this pluralism is peppered with incidents which threaten the social fabric. It remains a threat that needs to be nipped in the bud. Some regions in Karnataka – like the coastal belt and pockets in the north and south interior of the state – have demonstrated worrisome levels of communal discord over the past few years.

Nurturing a society to enable it to evolve into a progressive and peaceful one is a challenging task for any government. It is even more challenging considering the ironic fact that the very social diversity which we are so proud of becomes a key ingredient to seed and sprout discord.

It is to tackle this challenge that the Congress-ruled Karnataka government tabled and passed Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, in the recent legislative session. The proclaimed rationale behind it was to create a specific, standalone law to curb incidents linked to hate speeches/crimes.

However, the Bill – which is awaiting the Governor’s assent – should not be seen as a magic wand that would make communal discord vanish into thin air. In fact, at best, it could act as a deterrent, considering the stiff penalties it threatens perpetrators with.

But at worst, it presents itself as a weapon in the hands of the political masters to put down opposition of any kind. It can easily target any individual, group/s of individuals or institution/s whose expressions or actions may be construed in a desired manner and shown off as hate speech or hate crime, and ‘perpetrator’ made to face stringent punishments proposed in the Bill – it has all the spice to be a potentially Draconian law.