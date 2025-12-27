Mangaluru: 11-year-old girl injured, father assaulted after two men intercept bike for allegedly carrying beef

MANGALURU: A 11-year-old girl sustained burn injuries after two men violently intercepted her father's motorcycle, allegedly for carrying beef, on Malali–Narlapadavi Road under Bajpe Police Station limits in Mangaluru on Saturday morning.
The incident occured around 10 am on Saturday, when a man named Abdul Sattar Mullarpatna was travelling with his minor daughter on a motorcycle.
The accused identified as Sumit Bhandari (21) and Rajat Naik (30), both residents of Yedapadavu, violently intercepted the duo by blocking the road with a Tata Sumo, causing the girl to fall resulting in the minor suffering a burn injury to her leg from the vehicle’s silencer.
According to the girl, her father was assaulted by the accused after she fell.
Following the incident, Abdul Sattar reportedly fled the scene, while local residents rushed the injured girl to a hospital.
The minor’s statement was recorded at the hospital.
The Bajpe police has registered an FIR against the accused for moral policing and unlawful obstruction.
During questioning, Rajat Naik claimed they were travelling to Maharshi Clinic to deliver medicines. However, the clinic doctor denied receiving any such delivery. The duo also stated they were heading to a temple but failed to specify the temple when questioned separately, raising further suspicion.
Meanwhile, a suo motu case has been registered against Abdul Sattar Mullarpatna for allegedly transporting beef without valid bills or documents. According to police, Abdul Sattar was carrying approximately 19 kg of beef meat, allegedly without valid documents.