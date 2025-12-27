Mangaluru: 11-year-old girl injured, father assaulted after two men intercept bike for allegedly carrying beef

MANGALURU: A 11-year-old girl sustained burn injuries after two men violently intercepted her father's motorcycle, allegedly for carrying beef, on Malali–Narlapadavi Road under Bajpe Police Station limits in Mangaluru on Saturday morning.

The incident occured around 10 am on Saturday, when a man named Abdul Sattar Mullarpatna was travelling with his minor daughter on a motorcycle.

The accused identified as Sumit Bhandari (21) and Rajat Naik (30), both residents of Yedapadavu, violently intercepted the duo by blocking the road with a Tata Sumo, causing the girl to fall resulting in the minor suffering a burn injury to her leg from the vehicle’s silencer.

According to the girl, her father was assaulted by the accused after she fell.

Following the incident, Abdul Sattar reportedly fled the scene, while local residents rushed the injured girl to a hospital.

The minor’s statement was recorded at the hospital.