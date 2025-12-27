MoS Somanna reviews Ramanagara railway station modernisation work

BENGALURU: Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna on Friday inspected the modernisation work on Ramanagar railway station taken up under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) at an estimated cost of Rs 20.96 crore.

The work includes upgrading the circulating area, construction of a foot overbridge, platform shelters and waiting halls, additional parking zones for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, installation of three lifts and one escalator, and new toilets.

Addressing officials, Somanna said Bengaluru South district has immense potential for growth and called for close coordination between the state and Union governments to achieve this. MEMU train services in the region are proving beneficial to daily commuters.

The Centre will bear the cost of road over bridges and road under bridges across the country. He said nearly 98% of track electrification work has been completed across the country. Railway infrastructure development is progressing well in the state. He also inspected Bidadi railway station.

He also visited the Toyota manufacturing unit to assess the transportation of vehicles through the railway network.