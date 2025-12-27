Rising man-animal conflicts leave Karnataka farmers worried

MYSURU: As the year draws to a close, Karnataka finds itself at the crossroads of human–wildlife conflicts (HWC). What began as a usual HWC ballooned into one of the most fraught chapters in the state’s environmental narrative this year with fear and grief rubbing shoulders with wildlife management, tourism, livelihoods and law.

Wildlife in the state, tigers and elephants in particular, has increased due to decades of protection. But this success story has a downside. With more big animals and shrinking natural corridors, conflicts have soared with many incidents of elephants and tigers venturing into farms this year.

In Mysuru region, the situation was especially tense. In October and November, multiple tiger attacks in fringe villages around Saragur and Hunsur shook rural life. In just a few weeks, three villagers lost their lives in tiger maulings, and several more were injured.

Elephants were no less with many incidents being reported in Hassan and Kodagu districts.

Between mid-October and mid-December, forest teams captured 26 tigers in Mysuru district, including many cubs in an effort to defuse conflict and prevent further human casualties. While officials said these operations were to remove potentially dangerous animals from conflict zones, wildlife experts and conservationists argued that many wild animals were trapped indiscriminately. In some cases, young cubs were separated from their mothers in ways that may have long-term impacts on their survival and on local tiger dynamics.