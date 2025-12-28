702 km! MLA Suresh Kumar cycles to reach Kanyakumari

BENGALURU: Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar along with a group of cyclists from Bengaluru successfully completed a 702-km endurance ride to Kanyakumari, reaching the southern tip of the country in around 37 hours, marking the 51st anniversary of his cycling journey first undertaken in 1974.

Speaking after reaching the southern tip, Suresh Kumar said that the Rajajinagar Pedal Power team, which began its journey from Basaveshwar Nagar on Tuesday morning, comprised 12 cyclists along with a small support crew.

The ride revisited a landmark moment in his life, as 51 years ago, he had first cycled with two friends Venkatesh and Somanath. He recalled that he and his friends had planned to mark the 50th anniversary by cycling again to Kanyakumari, but due to health issues, it was not possible. He described the journey as a major personal milestone and a testament to teamwork