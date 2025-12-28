Arkavathi, Hesaraghatta Lake must be revived: Minister Eshwar B Khandre

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Saturday issued a directive to the Forest and Environment departments to take steps to revive the polluted Arkavathi river.

The river, which was once Bengaluru’s lifeline, is now polluted, he said and stressed the need to revive it. He also directed the officials to ensure that the Hesaraghatta Lake, which can provide water to around 10 lakh people, is rejuvenated.

Khandre, who inspected the Greater Hesaraghatta Grassland Conservation Reserve, said along with the conservation of grassland, the reserve area should be protected.

Cattle grazing should be allowed there so as to ensure that the land is not grabbed. Panchayat members and locals should extend cooperation to officials to protect the 5,678-acre grassland.

The minister said saplings of fruit-bearing trees should be planted at the reserve. He directed Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Meenakshi Negi to prepare an action plan to get CSR funds for protection and development of the reserve. He instructed the officials of the Minor Irrigation Department and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to ensure that water bodies in the region are pollution free.