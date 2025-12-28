CM Siddaramaiah may meet Rahul in January, seek nod for cabinet reshuffle

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could not propose his plan for a cabinet reshuffle to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on the sidelines of a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi on Saturday.

He, however, had a word with Rahul’s Man Friday and AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and conveyed his message. “The CWC mainly discussed the Central government changing the MNREGA into VB-G Ram G. It was decided to launch MGNREGA bachao andolan across the country from January 5,” he told reporters in Delhi.

Siddaramaiah, who went with his coterie of ministers including Byrati Suresh and Dr HC Mahadevappa on Friday, returned soon after attending the CWC meeting.

He is scheduled to leave for Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening and will likely meet Venugopal on Wednesday again during the 93rd Sivagiri pilgrimage meeting at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, Kerala, organised by Sri Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust.

His talks with Venugopal will be a prelude to his meeting with Rahul, who is leaving for Europe on Sunday, and returning after January 9.

On Thursday, he took part in the dinner hosted by Energy Minister KJ George at the latter’s farmhouse on Thursday at which Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa and Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh too were present. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, considered a member of the Siddaramaiah camp, did not attend the dinner. Just before leaving for Delhi on Friday evening, Siddaramaiah met ministers Zameer Ahmed Khan, N Cheluvarayaswamy and Dr MC Sudhakar.