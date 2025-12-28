Demolition of slum homes at Fakeer Layout and Wasim Layout: Panel orders field study to protect affected children

BENGALURU: Nearly a week after the demolition of slum homes at Fakeer Layout and Wasim Layout in Kogilu near Yelahanka, which rendered over 300 families with comorbid conditions out in the biting cold, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), Chairman Shashidhar Kosambe visited the rubbled site near Yelahanka.

He assessed the situation post the demolition and directed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Child Development Programme Officer (CDPO) to conduct a 3-day field study from tomorrow.

Kosambe said that he directed the officials to issue a notice to the civic body to seek details of demolition and the persons impacted by it. “I interacted with dwellers here, and many are out in make-shift tents, and many families have children, who have been enrolled in nearby government schools.

All these children missed their school due to the demolition. Hence, I have directed the CWC, DCPO and CDPO to make a comprehensive report of the total number of children on the site, number of children going to school, their anemic condition, if any.

Based on the report, provisions will be made to accomodate the impacted children back to school, and continue their education. In case the families are unable to take care of small children, efforts will be made to put them in Bala Mandira for better care,” said Kosambe.

The demolition was conducted by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Authority (BSWML), a parastatal agency under Great Bengaluru Authority, which was preparing to build an integrated plant to produce bio gas, animal, and coconut rendering unit at 15 acres of quarry land that was given to the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2015.

“The land is a quarry used for disposing of solid waste and is extremely unsafe for human occupation. Unauthorised AC-sheet houses on the dumpsite were removed on December 20, 2025. Rehabilitation facilities have been arranged,” said Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao.