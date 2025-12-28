Electrification completed on Sakleshpur–Subramanya road ghat section

MANGALURU: Electrification works on the 55-km ghat section between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road, one of the most technically challenging stretches of Indian Railways, have been successfully completed.

On Sunday, the South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, conducted a successful electric locomotive trial on this section. The route is characterised by a steep 1-in-50 gradient, 57 tunnels, 258 bridges, 108 sharp curves and a high susceptibility to landslides, making the execution of electrification works exceptionally complex.

According to a release from the SWR Mysuru Division, the electrification project commenced in December 2023 and was completed at a cost of Rs 93.55 crore. The works included the construction of five switching stations and overhead electrification of the entire stretch. The overhead equipment has been designed for a maximum speed of 120 kmph, with the maximum span between two traction poles restricted to 67.5 metres to ensure safety and operational reliability.

Within the 57 tunnels along the section, 419 main brackets and an equal number of spare brackets were installed for the overhead equipment. Detailed geological surveys of both lined and unlined tunnel portions were conducted by the National Institute of Rock Mechanics and Bangalore University. To ensure long-term safety and structural stability, pull-out tests were carried out at every bracket location to verify proper grouting and anchoring of bolts.