Electrification completed on Sakleshpur–Subramanya road ghat section

MANGALURU: Electrification works on the 55-km ghat section between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road, one of the most technically challenging stretches of Indian Railways, have been successfully completed.
On Sunday, the South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, conducted a successful electric locomotive trial on this section. The route is characterised by a steep 1-in-50 gradient, 57 tunnels, 258 bridges, 108 sharp curves and a high susceptibility to landslides, making the execution of electrification works exceptionally complex.
According to a release from the SWR Mysuru Division, the electrification project commenced in December 2023 and was completed at a cost of Rs 93.55 crore. The works included the construction of five switching stations and overhead electrification of the entire stretch. The overhead equipment has been designed for a maximum speed of 120 kmph, with the maximum span between two traction poles restricted to 67.5 metres to ensure safety and operational reliability.
Within the 57 tunnels along the section, 419 main brackets and an equal number of spare brackets were installed for the overhead equipment. Detailed geological surveys of both lined and unlined tunnel portions were conducted by the National Institute of Rock Mechanics and Bangalore University. To ensure long-term safety and structural stability, pull-out tests were carried out at every bracket location to verify proper grouting and anchoring of bolts.
Given the steep gradients and inclines extending up to 830 metres, specialised equipment and robust engineering solutions were deployed to maintain adequate tension and stability of the overhead system. The project faced severe challenges due to heavy monsoon conditions, frequent landslides, soil erosion and rockfalls, which disrupted execution and required materials to be transported by rail to remote and inaccessible locations.
Adding to the complexity, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) imposed stringent operational restrictions owing to the steep gradients and limited space for safety features. Adhering to these restrictions significantly increased the difficulty of carrying out electrification works while ensuring uninterrupted and safe train operations.
With the successful completion of electrification and the electric locomotive trial, the entire ghat section is now ready for electric traction. This will enable cleaner, more energy-efficient and cost-effective train operations. The achievement marks an important milestone towards Indian Railways’ goal of 100 per cent electrification and underscores its commitment to building sustainable and resilient rail infrastructure in challenging terrain.