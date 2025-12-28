FLP infection in rescued tigress, cubs raises concern in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The detection of Feline Panleukopenia (FLP) infection in a streak of tigers rescued in Karnataka has raised concerns among forest officials and veterinarians across the country.

The contagious FLP virus is found among felines. It does not spread to humans. Zoo animals are regularly vaccinated, which is the only way to control its spread. No cases of FLP infection in felines living in the forest have been confirmed so far.

“This is the first time FLP has been reported in big cats, particularly tigers, in Karnataka,” Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Wildlife Bishwajit Mishra told The New Indian Express.

As a routine procedure, blood and fecal samples of the animals rescued for rehabilitation are tested. The infection was detected in a tigress and her four cubs, as the officials were testing samples collected from tigers rescued recently from areas near Bandipur and Nagahole forests.

By the time the results were out, the four cubs had died. The tigress was found to be the carrier of the virus. She and her cubs were born in the buffer area of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. “A study is on to understand from where the big cats contracted the virus,” Mishra said.

Officials and veterinarians fear that if the infection spreads in the wild, the tiger population may witness a drastic decline.