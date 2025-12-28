Karnataka Congress high command holds back on leadership change: Sources

BELAGAVI: Speculation is rife within the Karnataka Congress over a possible change in state leadership by the first week of January, a hope strongly nurtured by a faction aligned with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. However, the hesitant approach of the Congress high command has only intensified the suspense and political intrigue.
Sources within Congress circles say the party’s top brass is reluctant to take the political risk of altering the state leadership at this stage. Internal assessments reportedly suggest that a leadership change could do more harm than good, especially in a state where Congress currently enjoys a strong foothold.
Following the highly publicised “September Revolution” and “November Revolution,” speculation has continued into January. Yet, there are no clear indications that the high command is prepared to act. The recent statements, and silence, of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are being interpreted as confirmation that the party has, for now, decided against any reshuffle.
Senior leaders in Delhi have maintained that there is no confusion or instability caused by the high command and have advised the state leadership to resolve internal differences internally. Kharge had earlier held discussions with both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar but has since remained discreet.
Adding to the narrative, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has refrained from commenting publicly. While he reportedly held a formal discussion with the Chief Minister, he has kept a distance regarding D.K. Shivakumar, even denying a separate meeting. This has fuelled speculation that Rahul Gandhi has signalled there will be no leadership change for now.
The dominant view within the party appears to be that Karnataka, where Congress enjoys a stable position, should not be pushed into avoidable turmoil. Consequently, the high command seems inclined to maintain the current arrangement.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s recent remarks have drawn attention. Striking an emotional note, he said he values being a party worker more than holding power or position. “That is permanent for me. I have been a Congress worker since 1980 and have worked for the party for 45 years,” he stated, widely interpreted as both a reaffirmation of loyalty and a subtle political message amid the ongoing leadership debate