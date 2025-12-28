Karnataka Congress high command holds back on leadership change: Sources

BELAGAVI: Speculation is rife within the Karnataka Congress over a possible change in state leadership by the first week of January, a hope strongly nurtured by a faction aligned with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. However, the hesitant approach of the Congress high command has only intensified the suspense and political intrigue.

Sources within Congress circles say the party’s top brass is reluctant to take the political risk of altering the state leadership at this stage. Internal assessments reportedly suggest that a leadership change could do more harm than good, especially in a state where Congress currently enjoys a strong foothold.

Following the highly publicised “September Revolution” and “November Revolution,” speculation has continued into January. Yet, there are no clear indications that the high command is prepared to act. The recent statements, and silence, of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are being interpreted as confirmation that the party has, for now, decided against any reshuffle.