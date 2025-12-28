Karnataka official Giri Nath addresses issue of harassment to staff

BENGALURU: Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Tushar Giri Nath, held a meeting with members of the Greater Bengaluru Authority Officers’ and Employees’ Association on Saturday to discuss their concerns over a software glitch in generating e-khata and delays, and also over alleged differences between Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil and revenue staff.

Association president A Amruth Raj said the association had sent a letter to Giri Nath, and all their concerns were aired during the meeting. “The ACS resolved the issue. The primary issue of staff getting scolded by top officials over e-khata and delay was addressed.

The ACS said that he will hold talks with NIC to fix the softwareglitch,” he added. Giri Nath said the primary concern has been addressed, and the revenue staff have been told that the software glitch will be fixed, and they will not be put under pressure.