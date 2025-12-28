Karnataka official Giri Nath addresses issue of harassment to staff
BENGALURU: Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Tushar Giri Nath, held a meeting with members of the Greater Bengaluru Authority Officers’ and Employees’ Association on Saturday to discuss their concerns over a software glitch in generating e-khata and delays, and also over alleged differences between Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil and revenue staff.
Association president A Amruth Raj said the association had sent a letter to Giri Nath, and all their concerns were aired during the meeting. “The ACS resolved the issue. The primary issue of staff getting scolded by top officials over e-khata and delay was addressed.
The ACS said that he will hold talks with NIC to fix the softwareglitch,” he added. Giri Nath said the primary concern has been addressed, and the revenue staff have been told that the software glitch will be fixed, and they will not be put under pressure.
The association asked the ACS to look into the suspension of Deputy Commissioner DK Babu, and revenue officer Varalakshmi by Moudgil over a video conference involving all the top officials early morning. “The ACS said a notice has to be issued to seek their explanation, and based on it, action will have to be taken.
The ACS assured us that he would look into the issue of ‘video conference’ in the early morning hours. After the intervention of ACS, the GBA revenue staff would not like to pursue the issue further and concentrate on their work,” said Amruth Raj.
The association had appealed to Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar to intervene to look into the issue of harassment. Moudgil released a press statement on Friday, stating that he did not use abusive language, while action against certain revenue staff was based on evidence. The allegation against him by the association is to protect the erring revenue staff, he added.