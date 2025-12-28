Lokayukta complaint alleges multi-crore tender rigging scam at Rani Channamma University

BELAGAVI: A major corruption scandal has emerged at Rani Channamma University (RCU), Belagavi, with allegations of large-scale tender rigging and bribery in the procurement of marks cards and degree certificates.

An RTI activist from Bengaluru has lodged a detailed complaint with the Lokayukta, accusing senior university officials of colluding with private printing firms in what is alleged to be a multi-crore scam. The complaint, filed by RTI activist Dattatreya Kulkarni, names top officials, including Vice-Chancellor Prof. C.M. Thyagaraja, Registrar Santosh Kamagouda, former Registrar (Evaluation) Ravindranath N. Kadam, and Finance Officer M.A. Sapna. They are accused of conspiring with a private company to manipulate tender conditions and inflate costs.

According to the complaint, the original tender, estimated at Rs 5.18 crore, was deliberately escalated to Rs 7.18 crore before being finally awarded at Rs 6.44 crore. The activist alleges that nearly Rs 2 crore from this amount was siphoned off as bribes to the officials involved.