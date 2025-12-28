Modi government will repeal rural jobs scheme: Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and Information Technology & Biotechnology (IT/BT) Priyank Kharge on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government will withdraw the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM-G) Bill replacing MGNREGA in the same way it repealed three farm bills following protests by farmers.

“They (the Modi government) said it would create two crore jobs annually, but they are now taking away rural people’s rights for livelihood. They will withdraw the VB-G RAM-G Bill in the same way as they did it with the farm bills as people from villages will take to the streets and march to Delhi, Priyank told media persons in Bengaluru.

“Why is the Central government increasing the share of state governments in Central government schemes when it claims that its economic situation is very good? We are not opposing this only because of the removal of Gandhiji’s name. We know that you have hatred for Gandhiji. Why are you taking that hatred out on our youth and the people of rural areas? If you like Nathuram Godse, keep his name by naming the scheme after him. But create employment at the rural level, strengthen the Panchayat level and create assets in villages,” he said.