Upa Lokayukta files plaints against all 25 GPs in Srinivasapura

BENGALURU: For the first time, Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa has registered suo motu complaints against all the 25 grama panchayats (GPs) of Srinivasapura taluk in Kolar district for rampant maladministration and corruption. This is the first such action taken by the Karnataka Lokayukta in its history.

Justice Veerappa’s action follows his surprise visits to the gram panchayats on September 30 and December 2. He has brought the entire system, including the district administration, taluk panchayats and GPs, under the scanner now.

This is just the beginning and he plans to initiate further action in districts like Tumakuru and Mandya, to bring reforms at GPs, taluk and zilla panchayats to help the needy, fix accountability and responsibility.

The fundamental issues being examined by Justice Veerappa are cleanliness, maintenance of drains, drinking water supply, street lights, solid waste management, preservation of water bodies from pollution and encroachment, and illegal mining as each receives Rs 1.5-2 crore every year from the state government.

The complaints have been registered against panchayat development officers, secretaries, bill collectors, data entry operators, technical assistants, assistant executive engineers of rural drinking water and sanitation and junior engineers of panchayat raj engineering division of GPs. The complaint has also been filed against Sarvesh K, Executive Officer, Srinivasapura Taluk Panchayat.

Two PDOs were suspended -- AN Shankarappa of Arikunte GP for misusing Rs 68 lakh and not releasing Rs 6.69 lakh to a contractor for borewell repair and Manjunath NK of Nambihalli GP for dereliction of duty.