A blockbuster year of hits and misses in Bengaluru

As 2025 draws to a close, Bengaluru’s mobility landscape feels like a tale of two cities. One city is swiping through mobility apps to book a seamless trip from auto to Metro in one go; the other is stuck in one of the 7 lakh vehicles sold this year. It has been a year of record-breaking ridership and heartbreaking delays.

The hits: Metro, bus and the digital leap

The biggest ‘hit’ of 2025 was undoubtedly the Yellow Line. Its opening didn’t just connect RV Road to Bommasandra; it pushed Namma Metro into the ‘Million Club’ with daily ridership finally crossing the 10-lakh mark. Parallelly, the humble bus remained the city’s lifeline.

Supported by the Shakti scheme, BMTC recorded nearly 45 lakh daily trips. With a renewed electric fleet, Express buses on NICE Road, Metro feeders, UPI integration, and major staff recruitment after several years, BMTC continues to deliver. BMTC deserves significant financial support in the upcoming budget to better serve lakhs of citizens.

2025 was also the year Bengaluru’s ‘Silicon Valley’ DNA finally coded its way into transport. By adopting GTFS (General Transit Feed Specification), BMTC and BMRCL made their data public. This allowed for a seamless ‘Mobility-as-a-Service’ (MaaS) experience.

Through Namma Yatri, Tummoc and more recently Uber, citizens can now book a Metro ticket and last-mile connection in a single transaction. The Bengaluru Tech Summit set a brilliant example by issuing digital Metro tickets to all delegates. While real-time BMTC data is still awaited, the digital foundation is now solid.