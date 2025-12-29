Armed gang loots five kg gold in Hunsur daylight robbery

MYSURU: Hunsur, 45 km from Mysuru, witnessed a daring daylight robbery on Sunday afternoon when a five-member gang on motorbikes, armed with guns, stormed into a jewellery showroom near the town’s bus-stand and escaped with gold ornaments weighing around 5 kg. The entire incident, which unfolded in filmy style, was captured on the showroom’s CCTV cameras.

The robbery took place around 1.30 pm at a gold and diamond showroom, located in the busy commercial area near Hunsur bus stand. Over 10 staff members were at the showroom when the robbery took place, the police said.

Eyewitnesses and preliminary investigation revealed that the five criminals barged into the showroom, creating panic among the staff. Four of them were wearing masks, while the gang leader had not covered his face fully. He held guns in both hands and threatened the staff, warning them against raising any alarm or resisting them.

The gang went on to loot gold ornaments kept in the display counters and storage area. They swiftly collected the jewellery and fled on three bikes, on which they had arrived.

The showroom staff chased the robbers, but were unable to apprehend them as the accused sped away. No one was injured in the incident, though the staff was left shaken by the incident.