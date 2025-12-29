Bengaluru court denies anticipatory bail to eight officials in SC women funds misappropriation case

BENGALURU: Pointing to the involvement of officials along with what it described as “invisible personalities of highhandedness” in the alleged misappropriation of crores of rupees meant for poor Scheduled Caste (SC) women and their self-help groups, the Special Court for Lokayukta Cases has refused anticipatory bail to eight officials of Dr B R Ambedkar Development Corporation, including a few retired officers.

Rejecting the bail petitions, Judge K M Radhakrishna said, "Since the recent past, the financial frauds and scams like the crime of this nature, with the fearless involvement of the corrupt public servants, the people's representatives, with the help of miscreants, are playing with the lives of the common people and burning the entire system. As a result, the corruption has become universal with no fear of the law. Indeed, the lawless atmosphere has become a real challenge to the welfare of society and a growing economy like ours. This needs to be curbed. Otherwise, there will be no end to this menace."

The petitioners include Vijay Kumar, retired district manager; Chandra K V, former district manager; Akshata, district manager and taluk development officer; Keshava Murthy, retired superintendent officer; Arun Kumar, Mahadevi Bai and Neelamma, taluk development officers; and Vijayalakshmi, retired taluk development officer -- all associated with Dr B R Ambedkar Development Corporation, Bengaluru district.

Denying the allegations, the petitioners contended that they have been exonerated by the disciplinary authority on June 19, 2025, based on an enquiry report dated January 17, 2025, submitted by a retired district judge. The inquiry followed a complaint by the same complainant to the managing director of the corporation.