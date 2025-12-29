Childhood myopia on the rise in Bengaluru, warn doctors

BENGALURU: Childhood myopia is emerging as a major public health concern, with doctors warning that post-COVID lifestyle changes are driving an alarming rise in cases among younger children. Eye specialists say the condition is being detected earlier than ever, increasing the risk of long-term vision complications if not addressed in time.

Doctors note that Bengaluru has seen a sharp increase in the number of children requiring spectacles after the pandemic, largely due to prolonged screen exposure at close distances and reduced outdoor activity. “Continuous near work forces developing eyes to adapt to close focus, increasing the risk of nearsightedness and faster progression during childhood and adolescence,” said Dr Sri Ganesh, Chairman and Managing Director of Nethradhama.

Doctors cautioned that undiagnosed myopia in early childhood can lead to permanent and irreversible vision loss. “If refractive errors are not corrected before the age of six, the brain does not develop normal visual pathways, leading to amblyopia or lazy eye. While myopia can be corrected later, the lost visual potential cannot be fully restored,” he added. Providing scientific insight, Kalpa Negiloni, Head of Clinical Research at Remidio Innovative Solutions, said children under eight experienced the steepest rise in myopia during the COVID-19 lockdowns, creating a lasting “COVID echo effect” on vision.