Childhood myopia on the rise in Bengaluru, warn doctors

BENGALURU: Childhood myopia is emerging as a major public health concern, with doctors warning that post-COVID lifestyle changes are driving an alarming rise in cases among younger children. Eye specialists say the condition is being detected earlier than ever, increasing the risk of long-term vision complications if not addressed in time.
Doctors note that Bengaluru has seen a sharp increase in the number of children requiring spectacles after the pandemic, largely due to prolonged screen exposure at close distances and reduced outdoor activity. “Continuous near work forces developing eyes to adapt to close focus, increasing the risk of nearsightedness and faster progression during childhood and adolescence,” said Dr Sri Ganesh, Chairman and Managing Director of Nethradhama.
Doctors cautioned that undiagnosed myopia in early childhood can lead to permanent and irreversible vision loss. “If refractive errors are not corrected before the age of six, the brain does not develop normal visual pathways, leading to amblyopia or lazy eye. While myopia can be corrected later, the lost visual potential cannot be fully restored,” he added. Providing scientific insight, Kalpa Negiloni, Head of Clinical Research at Remidio Innovative Solutions, said children under eight experienced the steepest rise in myopia during the COVID-19 lockdowns, creating a lasting “COVID echo effect” on vision.
While genetics continue to play a role, Negiloni noted that environmental factors now contribute more significantly. She cited projections estimating that myopia prevalence among urban Indian children could reach 48.1 per cent by 2050, while global figures suggest more than 740 million children worldwide may be affected. Early-onset myopia, she added, tends to progress faster and increases the risk of serious eye conditions, including retinal detachment, glaucoma and myopic maculopathy.
Paediatric ophthalmologist Dr Sowmya R of Sankara Eye Hospital urged parents to watch for warning signs such as squinting to see the blackboard, sitting too close to televisions or devices, frequent headaches, incomplete school notes and declining interest in studies or sports. “Myopia cannot be prevented, but its progression can be slowed,” she said, recommending at least two hours of outdoor activity daily, reduced gadget use and regular eye check-ups.