Dharamrut launched in Bengaluru event to boost sustainable farming

BENGALURU: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) on Sunday launched Dharamrut, a seaweed-based botanical agricultural input enriched with amino acids and alginic acids, at the mega cooperative & farmers conference held at the Dr Babu Rajendra Prasad International Auditorium, GKVK, Bengaluru.

The conference was attended by nearly 2,000 farmers and cooperators from across Karnataka. The event was also live telecasted across all districts of the state to enable wider participation from the farming community.

The programme focused on cooperative development, farmer engagement and the use of technology in agriculture. The event was attended by IFFCO chairman Dileep Sanghani and managing director KJ Patel, along with senior officials, cooperative leaders and agricultural experts.

Sanghani said cooperatives have played a central role in India’s agricultural growth and continue to remain important institutions for supporting farmers. He said strengthening cooperative structures and engaging directly with farmers are necessary to address changing agricultural challenges and improve productivity.

Patel said Dharamrut is part of IFFCO’s efforts to introduce agricultural inputs based on a combination of scientific research and natural resources. He also referred to the need for integrating newer technologies, including nano fertilizers

Dharamrut is formulated to support nutrient absorption, promote root and shoot development, improve crop vigour and enhance resilience to environmental stress. The product is also aimed at supporting long-term soil health.