Ex-Council chairman urges Karnataka CM to make appointments to boards

BENGALURU: V R Sudarshan, former chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, has appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to appoint deserving party workers to various public sector boards as non-official directors without further delay. In a letter to the CM on Saturday, ahead of the Congress Foundation Day on Sunday, he praised Siddaramaiah for contributing immensely to the development of the state and noted that the latter will soon become the longest-serving CM of the state.

Sudarshan drew the CM’s attention to the MLAs, MLCs, MPs, DCC presidents and senior leaders of the party proposing the nomination of party workers to various boards and corporations. “The names recommended by the committee headed by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara are presently before your office for consideration and appointment,” he noted.

He also wrote to DCM D K Shivakumar, appealing him to convene a meeting of KPCC office-bearers and the executive committee to discuss the political scenario of the state and the implementation of various policies and programmes.