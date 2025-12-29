Kogilu encroachment controversy: BJP accuses Congress top brass of running ‘remote control’ govt in Karnataka

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra slammed AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal for intervening in the ongoing Kogilu Layout encroachment clearance controversy, accusing the Congress high command of running a “remote-control government” from the national capital.

Vijayendra asked whether the government would show the “same courage” in responding to Venugopal as they did while rebutting Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s “bulldozer Raj” remarks. He alleged that the intervention exposes double standards, stating: “This goes beyond political hypocrisy. It is a direct affront to the people of Karnataka, who voted for a government in Bengaluru, not for an invisible authority, issuing orders from Delhi.” Vijayendra said Karnataka needs “accountable leadership, not puppet rulers” influenced by the unelected high command.

Opposition leader R Ashoka echoed this, terming Venugopal a “super CM” and slamming the move as an “insult to the federal structure” of India.

In response, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar jumped to Venugopal’s defence, pointing out that his input is mere “advice” from a senior national party leader, not interference. Shivakumar emphasised that in a national party like Congress, leaders have the right and responsibility to guide state units on sensitive issues. He contrasted this with BJP’s own central leadership dynamics, asking if their high command never advises state governments.

The exchange stems from Venugopal’s December 27 post on X where he conveyed the AICC’s “serious concern” over the demolitions, urging greater caution, sensitivity and compassion while prioritizing human impact.