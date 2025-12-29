Magadi Bird Sanctuary near Gadag receives 1000 visitors daily

GADAG: With around 8,000 winged guests already having arrived, the Magadi Bird Sanctuary near Gadag is attracting nearly 1,000 visitors per day day, thanks to the ongoing Christmas holidays.

Environmentalists have alerted the farmers of the surrounding regions not to spray pesticides as it may harm the birds. After November, many birds were diverted to the Shettikeri lake, making it easier for bird lovers to witness the gaggle of geese in the morning.

Thousands of birds have arrived at the sanctuary from Europe, Mongolia, UK, Sri Lanka and other countries. Some of the migratory birds travel thousands of km every year during the winter and descend on Magadi lake.

Many people from Gadag, surrounding districts and neighbouring states visit the Magadi Bird Sanctuary during the year-end. This year, the sanctuary has five greylag geese, whereas only two had arrived last year. Every year, the number birds is increasing which is good news for all bird lovers.

The birds that arrive here every winter include Eurasian Spoonbill, Ruddy Shelduck, White Necked Stork, Spot-billed Duck, Grey Duck, White Ibis, Painted Stork. Magadi village is located along the Gadag-Lakshmeshwar Road.