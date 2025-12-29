Maha cops bust three factories, seize drugs worth Rs 56 crore in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: While the state government is aiming to make Karnataka drug-free, three drug manufacturing units operating right under the nose of the Bengaluru city police were busted by the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). Four persons were arrested, and mephedrone (MD), worth an estimated Rs 55.88 crore, was seized.

This is the second instance of Maharashtra police busting a drug unit in Karnataka. Recently, a similar factory was unearthed in Mysuru, where police seized 187.97 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 381.96 crore and arrested four persons.

The Konkan division of Maharashtra ANTF raided three different locations in Bengaluru, during which the drug manufacturing units were busted. The racket came to light after police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Abdul Khader, and seized drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore on December 21 in Mumbai. During interrogation, he revealed his source, leading the police to Prashanth Yallappa Patil, who hails from Belagavi. Based on Patil’s information, the police learnt about three locations from where drugs were being sourced and they turned out to be factories.

One of the factories was operating at Spandana Layout under the Bagaluru police limits and was projected as a business warehouse, another was at NG Gollahalli under Kothanur police limits and was operating as an RJ event management office and the last was at a house in Yerappanahalli under the Avalahalli police limits.