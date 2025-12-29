Major expansion plans for SBC, YPR, Mysuru railway stations

BENGALURU: Operating at near-saturation levels with as many as 151 trains every day, KSR Bengaluru City station (SBC) is set for a major capacity augmentation. The expansion is part of Indian Railways’ nationwide plan to double the originating capacity of major cities, including Bengaluru and Mysuru, under South Western Railway (SWR) zone by 2030.

At the centre of this plan is SBC, the city’s primary terminal, which currently handles 151 trains a day with 10 platforms, 13 running lines, six stabling lines and five pit lines, functioning at near-saturation levels. Automatic signalling is being commissioned and two additional platform lines in the Yeshvantpur grid have been sanctioned. Railways also plan to progressively divert services to alternative terminals.

Yesvantpur Junction (YPR), which handles approximately 106 trains daily, is being strengthened as a major secondary terminal. Expansion plans include four additional platform lines, of which two will cater to suburban services, along with two new pit lines and added stabling facilities. These measures are expected to enable YPR to originate and terminate more services, significantly reducing pressure on SBC. Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, Baiyappanahalli (SMVB), Bengaluru’s terminal with modern facilities, currently handles around 31 trains a day, despite having substantial spare capacity.