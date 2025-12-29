Major expansion plans for SBC, YPR, Mysuru railway stations

BENGALURU: Operating at near-saturation levels with as many as 151 trains every day, KSR Bengaluru City station (SBC) is set for a major capacity augmentation. The expansion is part of Indian Railways’ nationwide plan to double the originating capacity of major cities, including Bengaluru and Mysuru, under South Western Railway (SWR) zone by 2030.
At the centre of this plan is SBC, the city’s primary terminal, which currently handles 151 trains a day with 10 platforms, 13 running lines, six stabling lines and five pit lines, functioning at near-saturation levels. Automatic signalling is being commissioned and two additional platform lines in the Yeshvantpur grid have been sanctioned. Railways also plan to progressively divert services to alternative terminals.
Yesvantpur Junction (YPR), which handles approximately 106 trains daily, is being strengthened as a major secondary terminal. Expansion plans include four additional platform lines, of which two will cater to suburban services, along with two new pit lines and added stabling facilities. These measures are expected to enable YPR to originate and terminate more services, significantly reducing pressure on SBC. Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, Baiyappanahalli (SMVB), Bengaluru’s terminal with modern facilities, currently handles around 31 trains a day, despite having substantial spare capacity.
With improved platform turnaround utilisation, better locomotive link arrangements and diversion of services, particularly towards eastern and northeastern routes, SMVB is poised to emerge as a major terminal, helping decongest the city core. Bengaluru Cantonment (BNC) continues to function as an important secondary terminal catering to eastern, northeastern and suburban-bound trains.
However, operational flexibility at BNC is constrained due to the absence of engine escape crossovers and limited yard geometry. Proposed locomotive link modifications and operational re-planning are aimed at enabling efficient handling of originating and terminating trains, allowing BNC to play a larger role through service diversion from SBC.
Beyond terminal upgrades, sectional capacity and punctuality are being improved by upgrading intermediate and peripheral stations such as Belandur Road, Channasandra, Chikkabanavara, Huskur, Doddabele, Gollahalli and Oddarahalli. In Mysuru, the railway station will be upgraded from five to eight running and platform lines, doubling train handling capacity and reducing detention during peak hours.