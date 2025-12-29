Pee-ple mess up Bengaluru footpaths

BENGALURU: Seven months after Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Commissioner Maheshwar Rao visited Majestic and its surrounding areas to inspect the condition of footpaths and instructed officials to keep them free from open urinals, the issue has continued to persist, not just in Majestic, but in other locations of the city too.

For instance, the footpath in front of the Government Ayurveda and Unani Hospital on Dhanvantri Road in Majestic stinks. People walk from Majestic bus stand early in the morning and evening to urinate on the footpath near this hospital.

Venkataramaiah, Resident Medical Officer, Government Ayurvedic and Unani Hospital, said, “We have informed the GBA officials and the State government to build more public toilets in and around Majestic, because our entire hospital campus stinks of the foul urine smell from the footpath. Presently, there are public toilets in three different locations around the hospital, which are insufficient due to the increasing footfall and large number of private bus stations near the hospital.”

“Marshals must be deputed to ensure that people don’t urinate in open areas and footpaths. More people must be employed if additional public toilets are built to maintain cleanliness,” he added.

Similarly, the footpath on the 6th Main of 4th Block, Rajajinagar has turned into a urinal

for the public, making it uneasy for pedestrians to walk. Nawin Iyer, a resident of Rajajinagar, said, “The public toilet on

6th Main has been closed for more than a year now. We have brought this issue to the notice of GBA officials, but the issue continues till today. Now, the public has converted footpaths into urinals. We have started a campaign called SPEEFEE with Bangalore Political Action Committee to prevent people from urinating or spitting on the footpaths in the city and push authorities to take action.”

The situation is the same on the footpaths in Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station, Palace grounds on Jayamahal road and other parts of the city.