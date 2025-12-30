Attacks by Congress to damage JDS will always fail: Gowda

HARADANAHALLI : JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Monday accused Congress leaders of making futile attempts to destroy his party politically by tarnishing its image. “We formed an alliance with the BJP only to save the regional party and its workers in the state,” the former prime minister said after offering special pooja at Deveshwara temple here.

The Congress attacks on the party and its leaders has failed to make a dent on the image of the JDS, he said, adding that the party is part of NDA and the alliance will continue to fight the Assembly and parliamentary elections in the state.

“The party has decided to hold a mammoth rally in Hassan on January 24 to counter the public rallies held by Congress in Hassan. The Congress held two successive rallies only in Hassan district, his home turf, to destroy the JDS base. Party leaders should bring more workers and make the public rally a success,” Gowda said.

He also took a jibe at the power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar. “The cold war between the CM and DCM has hampered development works in the state.”