Bumper rainfall, shaky prices leave Karnataka farmers in distress

BENGALURU: Over the past two decades, farmers in Karnataka have largely faced distress due to drought and deficient rainfall. This year, while pre-monsoon showers were favourable, excess rainfall during the monsoon caused severe crop damage in several parts of the state. Farmers also suffered heavy losses due to a sharp crash in market prices, particularly of sugarcane, maize, tur dal, and mangoes.

During the pre-monsoon period this year, the state recorded 288mm of rainfall, as against 119.6mm normal rain. The State, as a whole, is classified under ‘Large Excess Category’. After drought in 2024, these showers brought smiles to farmers, who grew summer crops. It helped recharge groundwater, which again helped farmers take up agri activities.

As pre-monsoon showers were good, some parts of Karnataka, including Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, parts of Kalaburagi and Bidar yielded two crops, and one was harvested before the monsoon. The Southwest monsoon this year was a little above normal and received average of 882mm against 852mm between June and September-end. Farmers in some parts of the state, especially Kalaburagi and other regions, received excess rainfall, causing flooding and crop damage.

This year, the Northeast monsoon brought deficit rainfall in North and Central Karnataka, and some pockets in Bengaluru Rural and Chamarajanagar districts. But the pre-monsoon and monsoon seasons saw good rainfall that helped reservoirs fill up, not once, but a couple of times.