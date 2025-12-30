Central University of Karnataka urges more local students to apply for PG courses through CUET

Kalaburagi: With the online submission of applications for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate courses for the 2026–27 academic year already under way, faculty members of the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) have urged more students from Karnataka to apply for admission.

Professor Basavaraj Donur from the English Department at the Central University of Karnataka said that students from the State remain underrepresented on the campus.

“Less than 8 per cent of students from Karnataka have enrolled in our university last year and even before that. Since the National Testing Agency has notified the Common Universities Entrance Test for PG courses for the academic year 2026–27, we want more students from Karnataka to apply for different PG courses in our university in Kalaburagi,” he said.

He stressed that students from other States were making better use of the facilities available at the Central University campus.

“90 per cent of our students are from Kerala, Odisha, North Eastern states and other regions of India. Despite the university providing full fledged facilities for various courses, fewer Karnataka students are enrolling for the courses here,” he added.

When asked about the reasons behind students from Karnataka not choosing to study at the Central University located in Kalaburagi, Professor Donur pointed to multiple factors.