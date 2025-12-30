Central University of Karnataka urges more local students to apply for PG courses through CUET

Kalaburagi: With the online submission of applications for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate courses for the 2026–27 academic year already under way, faculty members of the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) have urged more students from Karnataka to apply for admission.
Professor Basavaraj Donur from the English Department at the Central University of Karnataka said that students from the State remain underrepresented on the campus.
“Less than 8 per cent of students from Karnataka have enrolled in our university last year and even before that. Since the National Testing Agency has notified the Common Universities Entrance Test for PG courses for the academic year 2026–27, we want more students from Karnataka to apply for different PG courses in our university in Kalaburagi,” he said.
He stressed that students from other States were making better use of the facilities available at the Central University campus.
“90 per cent of our students are from Kerala, Odisha, North Eastern states and other regions of India. Despite the university providing full fledged facilities for various courses, fewer Karnataka students are enrolling for the courses here,” he added.
When asked about the reasons behind students from Karnataka not choosing to study at the Central University located in Kalaburagi, Professor Donur pointed to multiple factors.
“Many private universities have come up now in different cities that offer PG courses. Therefore, people wouldn’t want to travel to study PG courses in Kalaburagi. In addition to this, people have always felt that Kalaburagi is a backward region in Karnataka, hence they don’t opt for the central university,” he said.
However, he clarified that the university has significantly strengthened its infrastructure with financial support from the Union government. He said that full fledged laboratories have been set up, especially for students pursuing Science courses, to facilitate experiments and research work.
“We also keep revising the syllabus every year as per the directives of the Union government, so that it helps students remain updated. The fee structure is lower when compared to any other universities, both private and government, giving a chance for students from poor backgrounds to pursue higher education,” he added.
Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially notified the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for admission to postgraduate courses in all Central Universities for the 2026–27 academic year. The Central University of Karnataka is admitting students to its various PG programmes based on CUET-PG ranks.
The admission process commenced on December 14, 2025, and the last date for submitting applications is January 14, 2026. Applications are invited only through online mode and can be submitted through https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ or www.nta.ac.in.