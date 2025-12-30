Erratic rain, resilient crops – how 2025 shaped agriculture in Karnataka

The weather during 2025 in Karnataka was characterised by high rainfall variability and frequent extreme events, marked by excessive pre-monsoon rainfall, normal Southwest monsoon, and deficit post-monsoon rain. Overall, the cumulative rainfall in the state up to December 23 stood at 1,319mm, against a normal of 1,152mm, recording a positive deviation of 15 per cent.

Region-wise, rainfall remained above normal across all agro-climatic zones: South Interior Karnataka (SIK) received 741mm against 712mm (+4%), North Interior Karnataka (NIK) recorded 848mm against 700mm (+21%), Malnad received 2,129mm against 1,947mm (+9%), while the Coastal region experienced 4,184mm against 3,517mm (+19%).

The pre-monsoon period (March-May) witnessed exceptionally high rainfall, with the state recording 286mm against a normal of 115mm (+149%). This unusually high rainfall significantly augmented groundwater recharge and led to substantial inflows into reservoirs, resulting in early filling of major dams by May itself. The coastal region recorded an extraordinary 707mm against a normal of 156mm (+354%) during this period.

The Southwest monsoon season (June-September) remained largely normal, with 882mm against a normal of 852mm (+4%). While NIK (+21%) and the coastal region (+3%) received above-normal rainfall, SIK (-9%) and Malnad (-7%) experienced marginal deficits. The northeast monsoon (October-December), up to December 23, was below normal, with the state receiving 149mm against 181mm (-17%), and pronounced deficits in NIK (-32%) and SIK (-12%).

The month-wise rainfall distribution reflected sharp contrasts, with distinctly wet (April, May, July, September and October) and dry (June, August, November and December) months, indicating an erratic and uneven monsoon pattern that significantly influenced agricultural operations across the state.

The favourable pre-monsoon micro-climate supported greengram cultivation in northern Karnataka, resulting in higher productivity.