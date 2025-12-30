Finish all projects without delay, says Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to expedite the process of acquiring lands for railway projects in the state. Eighty-four per cent of the 16,554 acres of land required for implementation of approved railway projects in the state has been acquired, and 2,685 acres are yet to be acquired.

During a meeting with senior officials to review infrastructure development and implementation of railway projects in the state, the CM directed officials to take all necessary measures to speed up the implementation of railway projects.

The state government has released Rs 2,581.67 crore to complete ongoing railway projects and Rs 2,950.22 crore for land acquisition, said a note from the CM’s office. Also, six airport projects are under different stages of implementation and during the meeting, it was decided to ensure that all technical issues are addressed as a priority for completing the projects.

The government had allocated Rs 1,890 crore for repairing roads damaged during rains in 2024-25, and of that, Rs 250 crore has been released. For development of infrastructure under the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development project, Rs 8,666.50 crore was allocated in 2025-26, and Rs 1,000 crore has already been released, the statement said.

The CM directed the officials to implement all projects in a time-bound manner without compromising on the quality.