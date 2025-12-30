Karnataka’s power crossroads: Reform or retreat?

When the Karnataka Electricity Reforms Act was passed in 1999, it promised efficiency, transparency and consumer protection. Two decades later, the reality is mixed. Farmers still face erratic supply, households endure outages and industries shoulder the burden of cross-subsidisation.

The rhetoric of reform is yet to translate into everyday reliability even as the state government makes tall statements of uninterrupted power supply to all. In spite of adequate capacity being available, a fragile, yet essential, green rope needs to be towed.

Karnataka has earned the praise for being a leader in renewable energy generation, with solar and wind projects powering its grid. Yet the state’s green credentials mask a fragile reality. Hydro variability and renewable intermittency force costly short-term purchases, undermining affordability. Without flexible generation and better balancing, the renewable energy promise risks continue to be a burden on consumers. This is because the major concern of transmission and distribution losses and the weak links are yet to be identified and addressed.

Transmission under Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and distribution through the various Energy supply corporations limited (Escoms) were meant to professionalise operations. Infrastructure has expanded, but Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses remain stubbornly high.

Farmers benefit from feeder segregation, yet continue to suffer during irrigation cycles. Due to this the households continue to complain of billing errors and outages. Industry leaders also continue to argue and demand details about smart metering, transparent audits and digital asset management.