Probe why Sindhuri stayed at Jindal Township: Farmers to Karnataka govt

BALLARI : Two farmers’ organisations have sought a high-level inquiry into Commerce and Industries (Mines) Department Secretary and senior IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri’s stay at the Jindal Township, instead of a government guest house, during her official tour of Ballari from December 25 to 27.

Sindhuri is one of the respondents in an appeal filed by the Jindal Group before the Supreme Court in connection with the firm’s acquisition of four iron ore mines, allegedly in violation of some SC directions. Hence, her stay at a facility owned by the appellant violates the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1966, the farmer leaders said. The State Farmers’ Association and Hasiru Sene Organisation on Sunday submitted the complaint to the CM and the chief secretary, saying the farmers could not meet her as she never came out of the premises.

They said the Jindal Group is a major player in mining in the Sandur region and recently acquired four iron ore mines through an auction process. They alleged that the state government violated SC directions during the auction, an issue the Central Empowered Committee flagged in its submission to the apex court.

The Jindal Group has filed an interim application before the SC regarding this, naming several government departments, including commerce and industries, as respondents. As the secretary of the department, Sindhuri is also a respondent in the case. “In such a situation, her stay at facilities owned by the company raises serious doubts and creates an impression of conflict of interest,” a farmer leader said.