Prodded by high command, Karnataka Congress tries to put lid on Kogilu issue

BENGALURU: The Congress government in the state is treading cautiously after the eviction of 250 families, mostly Muslim, living illegally on government land at Kogilu in Bengaluru invited a nudge from the party high command. The party top brass is wary of the fallout the move will have on its prospects in the Kerala Assembly elections where it is fighting its INDIA bloc partner --- LDF, led by CPM.

Days after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPM commented that Uttar Pradesh’s “Bulldozer Raj” has arrived in Karnataka, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal intervened and suggested to the state leaders that the drive could have been undertaken with greater caution. Now, the Siddaramaiah government is making efforts to put the lid on the issue by rehabilitating the evicted.

It is said that Venugopal is eyeing the Kerala chief minister’s post if the Congress-led LDF wrests power in the Assembly polls, expected to in April/May, 2026. Incidentally, Siddaramaiah is landing in Thiruvananthapuram late on Tuesday evening to take part in the 93rd Sivagiri pilgrimage meeting at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, on Wednesday, where he is likely to meet Venugopal.

Both Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, who were defending the demolition drive, mellowed their tone after Venugopal’s intervention.

They promptly followed the party line with Shivakumar even stating that Venugopal has the power to advise the state government. Their moves also assume significance as the high command is yet to decide on leadership change in Karnataka.

Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, from the Siddaramaiah camp, attacked Vijayan for interfering in the state issue. Zameer, a Muslim strongman, advised Vijayan to build houses for the “victims” if he is so concerned.