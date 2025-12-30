Satellite images show Kogilu housing site was vacant a decade ago

BENGALURU: Exposing false claims by some slum-dwellers of Fakeer Colony and Wasim Layout that they have been residing there for over 25 years, Bengaluru Urban district administration released satellite images of the contentious site, which depict there was no occupation prior to 2016.

According to the timeline of satellite images over the past 10 years, it is established that till 2023, no homes were found, contrary to claims by dwellers that they have necessary documents related to their occupation.

Meanwhile, residents who lost their homes to JCBs deployed by GBA, claimed they had paid Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh to a person called Wasim, and then built homes. The matter was escalated before DCM DK Shivakumar, who said the issue will be probed.

The DCM claimed GBA had sent notices, and there were reports of notices sent to Wasim a year ago. When TNIE contacted Wasim, he said no such notices were given as he has no address, and just helped the dwellers build homes and chipped in with masons for construction. “The amount was given to labourers to build homes. I have not cheated anyone,” said Wasim.

Meanwhile, Syed Khader Basha, who represents the Fakeer community, said there are 70 houses and most of them belong to ‘fakeers’. Dalits and Christians have also been residing there for 30 years. He said he is not responsible for other homes that have come up, and that they belong to people who sell balloons.

Basha said officials from Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation (RGHC) are collecting details, and the dwellers are hoping for accommodation.