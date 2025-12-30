Strict drunk driving checks across Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve

BENGALURU: Traffic changes have been made at important places in the city to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on New Year’s Eve. The Bengaluru Traffic Police have identified 166 points to conduct drink and drive special drives across the city, while 92 locations will be closely monitored to prevent wheeling, stunt riding and rash driving.

In all, 50 flyovers will be closed from 11 pm on Wednesday till 6 am on Thursday. Only four-wheelers are allowed on the International Airport Road flyover. Ten drones, 249 Cobra vehicles and 400 traffic wardens are being used to ensure a safe and orderly New Year celebration.

The police will restrict the movement of traffic in the Central Business District (CBD) and banned parking of vehicles on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, St Mark’s Road, Rest House Road and Residency Road on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Except the vehicles of the police and essential services on duty, all other vehicles will be denied entry on these roads from 8 pm on Wednesday till 2 am the next day. Parking on these roads will be banned from 4 pm on Wednesday till 3 am on Thursday.

Only unidirectional movement will be allowed for the public visiting these roads.

Meetings have been held with taxi aggregators to provide transport from places where there will be large gatherings. Any unreasonable surge in prices will also invite trouble for taxi aggregators.