Three Karnataka police inspectors suspended in drug bust failure

BENGALURU: Three police inspectors were suspended on Monday following the drug manufacturing and storage units in their jurisdictions that were busted by the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in a joint operation with Bengaluru City Police.

The suspended officers are Chethan Kumar of Kothanur Police Station, Ramakrishna Reddy of Avalahalli Police Station, and Srinivas of Bagaluru Police Station.

Speaking to TNIE, City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said that the three officers were suspended for negligence after they failed to gather intelligence and enforce the zero-tolerance policy against drugs in their respective jurisdictions. He added that they had also failed to effectively implement the “Mane Manege Police” initiative in their jurisdiction. The incident has caused embarrassment to the city police, as the illegal drug units were operating under their nose.

The joint operation busted three locations in the city where drugs were being manufactured and stored for distribution to different states. 4.2 kilograms of mephedrone (MD), worth Rs 1.2 crore, along with manufacturing machinery and raw materials, were seized. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police claimed that the total value of the seized drugs was Rs 55 crore.