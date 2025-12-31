Congress announces MLC candidates for November 2026 Teachers, Graduates seats

BENGALURU: The Congress is thinking far ahead — at least 10 months in advance — having announced four candidates for the Karnataka Legislative Council elections in November 2026. The names, made public on Tuesday, include two each for the Graduates and Teachers constituencies.

AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge approved the names of former MLC Mohan Limbikai (West Graduates), Shashi Hulikuntemutt (South East Graduates), former MLC Sharanappa Mathur (North East Teachers), and sitting MLC Puttanna for Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency. Except for Puttanna, the other three are from the Veerashaiva Lingayat community.

The Congress appears to have made a strategic move by declaring its nominees well ahead of elections, as it was on a weak footing with only one MLC, Puttanna, while the remaining three seats are represented by the BJP. The move could also counter the probable BJP-JDS alliance by giving its candidates ample time to prepare the ground.

“When the BJP declared my name early for the 2008 polls, I was able to defeat HK Patil (now law minister). This time, the Congress announcing my candidature early will give me an edge as I can establish personal contact with the electorate,” Limbikai told TNIE. The former MLC switched to the Congress in 2023.

He said the constituency comprises 29 taluks and 25 assembly constituencies, and the Congress having won 19 seats is expected to give him a boost. He hopes the Yuva Nidhi guarantee scheme for unemployed youths will also favour him.