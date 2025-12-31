Congress announces MLC candidates for November 2026 Teachers, Graduates seats

BENGALURU: The Congress is thinking far ahead — at least 10 months in advance — having announced four candidates for the Karnataka Legislative Council elections in November 2026. The names, made public on Tuesday, include two each for the Graduates and Teachers constituencies.
AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge approved the names of former MLC Mohan Limbikai (West Graduates), Shashi Hulikuntemutt (South East Graduates), former MLC Sharanappa Mathur (North East Teachers), and sitting MLC Puttanna for Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency. Except for Puttanna, the other three are from the Veerashaiva Lingayat community.
The Congress appears to have made a strategic move by declaring its nominees well ahead of elections, as it was on a weak footing with only one MLC, Puttanna, while the remaining three seats are represented by the BJP. The move could also counter the probable BJP-JDS alliance by giving its candidates ample time to prepare the ground.
“When the BJP declared my name early for the 2008 polls, I was able to defeat HK Patil (now law minister). This time, the Congress announcing my candidature early will give me an edge as I can establish personal contact with the electorate,” Limbikai told TNIE. The former MLC switched to the Congress in 2023.
He said the constituency comprises 29 taluks and 25 assembly constituencies, and the Congress having won 19 seats is expected to give him a boost. He hopes the Yuva Nidhi guarantee scheme for unemployed youths will also favour him.
Meanwhile, KPCC president DK Shivakumar made a strategic move by picking former minister KN Rajanna’s supporter and novice Shashi Hulikuntemutt of Tumakuru for the South East Graduates constituency, say sources. Shashi has distanced himself from Rajanna and identifies with the Shivakumar camp, which helped him make the cut. He is also a supporter of former minister TB Jayachandra.
The term of the current MLCs -- SV Sankanura (West Graduates), Chidanand M Gowda (South East Graduates), Sashil G Namoshi (North East Teachers), all from BJP, and Puttanna -- ends on November 9, 2026. The BJP is likely to nominate the sitting MLCs for two seats and spare South East Graduates for its alliance partner JDS, as former MLC Chowda Reddy Thoopalli is a strong contender.
CONSTITUENCY BREAKUP
West Graduates: 74,311 voters
Electorate includes enrolled graduates of all assembly constituencies of Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri districts
South-East Graduates: 1,51,374 voters
Assembly constituencies of Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davanagere districts (excluding Channagiri and Honnali taluks in Davanagere)
North East Teachers: 31,214 voters
Assembly constituencies of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayanagara districts
Bengaluru Teachers: 21,496 voters
Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru South (erstwhile Ramanagara) districts