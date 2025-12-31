KARC-2 recommends deploying surplus staff from low-workload units to service-delivery functions

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2 (KARC-2) has recommended the redeployment of surplus staff from low-workload units to frontline and service-delivery functions for human resource optimisation and vacancy management in government departments.

Former Minister and KARC-2 Chairman R V Deshpande submitted the 10th report of the commission to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday. The commission conducted a comprehensive review of sanctioned, filled, vacant and outsourced posts across departments, boards and corporations. Cadre and Recruitment Rules were examined to assess relevance to present-day functional requirements, said a note from the commission.

While recommending to the government to fill long-pending frontline vacancies on priority, particularly where vacancies have persisted beyond one year and affect citizen-facing services, the commission asked the government to freeze further outsourcing in Group-C and Group-D cadres where sanctioned regular posts exist but remain unfilled.

The commission recommended rationalising district-level staffing patterns by linking sanctioned strength to population, beneficiary load, regional backwardness and service intensity, converting redundant clerical posts into technical or multi-tasking posts, based on functional requirements and departmental inputs, and abolishing obsolete and functionally irrelevant posts identified through Cadre and Recruitment Rules review.