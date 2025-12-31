Newsmakers 2025

BANU MUSHTAQ

Writer and activist from Karnataka, Banu Mushtaq gained international recognition in 2025 after her Kannada work ‘Edeya Hanate’, translated as ‘Heart Lamp’, won the International Booker Prize. Known for her sharp, socially rooted storytelling, her writing foregrounds themes of gender, faith, and everyday resistance for Muslim women in South India

DEEPA BHASTHI

Writer, literary translator and journalist from Karnataka, Deepa Bhasthi rose to international prominence in 2025 after winning the International Booker Prize for her English translation ‘Heart Lamp’. The win marked a major global recognition for Indian regional literature and translation

B DAYANANDA

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) B Dayananda became the first officer to be suspended while holding the coveted post of Police Commissioner, Bengaluru city. The state government, which came under severe attack following the M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede on June 4, in which 11 people died, suspended five police officers including the top cop of Bengaluru for “failing” to contain the situation

BHAVISH AGGARWAL

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Bengaluru-based company OLA, made news for all the wrong reasons. After disgruntled customers of electric scooters manufactured by OLA took to social media to complain about malfunctioning scooters and unresponsive customer service, Aggarwal failed to take any accountability, a failure further highlighted by his online spat with comedian Kunal Kamra. He was also booked by Bengaluru City Police after a 38-year-old employee allegedly committed suicide, leaving behind a note accusing the OLA management of harassment. The company approached the Karnataka High Court, challenging the FIR