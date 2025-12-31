Pakistan now pokes nose into Kogilu row, EAM Randhir Jaiswal reacts

BENGALURU: Forget Kerala, Pakistan too has now commented on the demolition at Kogilu slum in Bengaluru. Pakistan on Monday reportedly issued a press statement through its foreign office, stating that ‘Muslim’ homes were being razed with the backing of the state. It also commented on the alleged attacks on Christians and termed the developments a ‘serious concern’.
Reacting to it, DCM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said senior national leaders will respond to Pakistan’s comments.
In a strong reply, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We reject the reported remarks from a country whose abysmal record on this front speaks for itself. Pakistan’s horrific and systemic victimisation of minorities of various faiths is a well-established fact. No amount of finger-pointing will obfuscate it.”
The DCM, on evictees possessing ID cards from two states, said officials will investigate.
BSWML reclaimed 5 acres, plans to set up biogas plant
Asked if all evictees will be accommodated, Shivakumar said, “We will rehabilitate only genuine and eligible evictees. We will provide housing only to eligible locals.”
The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) reclaimed 5 acres of land worth Rs 80 crore that belongs to it by razing 160 slum homes at Fakeer Colony and Wasim Layout in Yelahanka. BSWML plans to set up a biogas plant and animal rendering unit in the space.
But the demolition turned political with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posting on X that Karnataka had brought Uttar Pradesh’s Bulldozer Raj to Bengaluru, and accused Congress of suppressing minorities and Dalits. CPIM from Kerala too started visiting the demolition site.
In a sort of damage-control exercise, All-India Congress Committee General Secretary KC Venugopal, who is said to be a chief ministerial candidate if the United Democratic Front wins in Kerala, asked the Karnataka government to mitigate the problem, ahead of Kerala going to the polls in April-May of next year.
The Karnataka government has now decided to provide accommodation to the evicted under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation scheme and provide shelter to them at Byappanahalli.