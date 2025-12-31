Pakistan now pokes nose into Kogilu row, EAM Randhir Jaiswal reacts

BENGALURU: Forget Kerala, Pakistan too has now commented on the demolition at Kogilu slum in Bengaluru. Pakistan on Monday reportedly issued a press statement through its foreign office, stating that ‘Muslim’ homes were being razed with the backing of the state. It also commented on the alleged attacks on Christians and termed the developments a ‘serious concern’.

Reacting to it, DCM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said senior national leaders will respond to Pakistan’s comments.

In a strong reply, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We reject the reported remarks from a country whose abysmal record on this front speaks for itself. Pakistan’s horrific and systemic victimisation of minorities of various faiths is a well-established fact. No amount of finger-pointing will obfuscate it.”

The DCM, on evictees possessing ID cards from two states, said officials will investigate.

BSWML reclaimed 5 acres, plans to set up biogas plant

Asked if all evictees will be accommodated, Shivakumar said, “We will rehabilitate only genuine and eligible evictees. We will provide housing only to eligible locals.”

The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) reclaimed 5 acres of land worth Rs 80 crore that belongs to it by razing 160 slum homes at Fakeer Colony and Wasim Layout in Yelahanka. BSWML plans to set up a biogas plant and animal rendering unit in the space.