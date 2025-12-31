The challenger…who sees light at the end of every tunnel

Then came the worst crisis in his political life when Income Tax officials raided his house and the properties of his close associates in 2017. He was subsequently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and sent to Tihar Jail in the national capital for 50 days. At one point, he was under the scanner of multiple central agencies. One of the richest legislators in the country was at the centre of the opposition’s criticism and under intense scrutiny.

Many assumed it would be difficult for him to bounce back. But he converted a crisis into an opportunity by gathering sympathy and support from his community and the confidence of the party’s central leaders. As KPCC president, he, along with other senior leaders, turned around the fortunes of the party that was on a losing streak. So, his staking claim for the top post after the party won 136 seats in the 2023 assembly polls did not surprise many. The win proved significant for Congress’s morale ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and the momentum aided victories in Telangana and Himachal Pradesh.

Now, after the Congress government completed two-and-a-half years in office, Shivakumar’s camp followers hope the party high command would ensure that the CM would abide by the power-sharing agreement that was said to have been reached before the government formation after the 2023 assembly polls. While the high command has not openly admitted to a power-sharing agreement, it has also not denied it.

The silence indicates their stance on the contentious issue. However, if at all there is a change in leadership that can happen only if the party’s central leadership convinces Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The CM enjoys considerable clout among minorities, backward classes, and Dalits, and the backing of the majority of Congress legislators. On his part, Shivakumar is popular among the party cadres and relies heavily on central leaders to reward him for his contribution to party building. As the subtle tussle continues, the leader, once known for his aggressive style of politics, is seen trying to rely more on strategic discernment, as if taking a leaf out of the famous Chinese military treatise “Art of War” by Sun Tzu that says, “He will win who knows when to fight and when not to fight.”

Siddaramaiah’s politics is characterised by social justice, welfare schemes and strong ideological stances against the BJP and RSS. So much so, he often faces allegations of ‘minority appeasement’. On the other hand, Shivakumar appears to be a man of big projects and talks more about generating livelihood opportunities. He also emphasises strengthening the party at the grassroots level.