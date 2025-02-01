Bengaluru's footpath crisis: A violation of citizens' fundamental rights

Look even closer, and with a political mind. Among the largest cities in the world, Bengaluru has a population of about 1.4 crore (one-tenth India’s population). And it lacks footpaths.

This must be looked at as a sheer violation of the rights of citizens granted under the Indian Constitution. And this violation of the rights is by the state government, and the civic agencies under it, for failing to provide footpaths to safeguard the rights of people to move freely and safely. A troubling thought is that the same could easily replay in other cities of our state.

Pedestrians are forced to walk on the roads on which Bengalurean motorists (already infamous for their indiscipline, negligence and rash ways) rule the roost. Plain logic cannot miss the threat to lives, which in innumerable cases have converted into fatalities, the victims turning into statistics in the documents of various relevant departments concerned.

This (prefer to call it “freedom”?) is a direct violation of the people’s rights granted in Part III of the Indian Constitution, the “Fundamental Rights”. Right up front is the threat to their right to live, guaranteed in the Fundamental Rights in Article 21 — the right to life and personal liberty. Then there is Article 19(1)(d), which guarantees the right to move freely throughout the territory of India.