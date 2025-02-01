Farmers hope for interest-free loans, reforms in agri sector

BENGALURU: With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday, farmers across the country are raising their voice for crucial reforms to ensure fair pricing, financial security and protection against agricultural losses.

Their demands before the Central government include an urgent need for policy changes to support the farming sector, which is the backbone of India’s economy. Farmer leader Kurubur Shantakumar, who represents many farmer associations, said, “Farmers are demanding a legally binding law to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all agricultural products. Andhra Pradesh passed a similar bill in 2023, and a nationwide law must be implemented to ensure stable and fair prices for all farmers.’’ With unpredictable weather causing massive losses, farmers want insurance to cover all crops, and compensation for natural calamities such as droughts, floods and cyclones.