Home Minister Parameshwara says new law to tackle harassment by microfinance firms expected in two-day

He added that the CM has directed the law and parliamentary affairs secretaries to look into the new law, and they are expected to act soon. “Unable to face harassment from microfinance companies, borrowers are committing suicide or leaving town. This has to stop. The new, strong law is the solution,” he said.

He also mentioned that in his constituency of Tumakuru, a borrower had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh, for which he had already repaid Rs 4.5 lakh. “The lender not only locked the borrower’s house but also painted on the house that the borrower still had to pay Rs 80,000, just to embarrass them. When I learned about it, I sent the SP to the spot, and a case was registered against the lender. We ensured that the wall of the house was repainted and the borrower got back his home. Such cases must be stopped,” he said.