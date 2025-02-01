KMF Officers' Association postpones protest, gives government time until February 7 to address demands

BENGALURU: The members of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Officer’s Association on Friday assured that supply and procurement of milk and other dairy products will continue unhindered for another week. They said, “In wake of the need of consumers, the protest has been postponed.”

Association president Govindegowda said that they have temporarily postponed the protest as the State Government has sought for a week’s time to address their demands. “We have given the government and the KMF administration time till February 7 to look into the demands. Until then if it is not done, then we will decide the next course of action of going on strike. We are going to have another association meeting on February 10,” he said.