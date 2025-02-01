KMF Officers' Association postpones protest, gives government time until February 7 to address demands

BENGALURU: The members of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Officer’s Association on Friday assured that supply and procurement of milk and other dairy products will continue unhindered for another week. They said, “In wake of the need of consumers, the protest has been postponed.”
Association president Govindegowda said that they have temporarily postponed the protest as the State Government has sought for a week’s time to address their demands. “We have given the government and the KMF administration time till February 7 to look into the demands. Until then if it is not done, then we will decide the next course of action of going on strike. We are going to have another association meeting on February 10,” he said.
The association members had earlier submitted a memorandum to the KMF administration and to the State Government on January 23, giving them time till January 31 to meet their demands. “We are now giving them a second chance,” Govindegowda said.
The association has demanded that the State Government at the earliest clear their pending dues under the 7th Pay Commission. They said that the government had agreed to a 25% hike as per the Pay Commission. So far, 17% was cleared and 7% is pending. This amounts to Rs 3 crore a month, pending to the 7,000 employees across the state.