Ministers’ meeting in Parameshwara’s office creates buzz

Parameshwara, however, clarified on Friday that he did not hold any meeting with ministers. “Yesterday, the swamiji of the Valmiki community came to my office in Vidhana Soudha to invite me to the annual fair at Rajanahalli Mutt. Rajanna and Satish Jarkiholi came to know that the swamiji was in my office, and they came. All of us took the swamiji’s blessings,” he maintained.

He did not mention why Mahadevappa had also joined them. “It was all about politics we discussed,” quipped Satish sarcastically. According to sources, Jarkiholi is planning to pull a huge crowd from the ST community at the Rajanahalli Mutt annual fair on 8 and 9 February in Harihara taluk of Davanagere district. This will help him send a strong political message to the Congress high command that he is the undisputed leader of the Valmiki community.