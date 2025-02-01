Opposition will not succeed in denting my image: CM Siddu

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that serious efforts are being made to target him and dent his image and added that the MUDA case being investigated by the Lokayukta police does not attract the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. He told reporters here that the opposition parties are misleading the people of the state on the MUDA case. They would not be successful in their attempt as there is no evidence to prove the allegations against him under PMLA.

Siddaramaiah said former MUDA commissioner DS Natesha had approached the High Court of Karnataka against ED’s action in an alternative site allotment case and challenged it for issuing summons to him and searching his premises. The court termed the ED action illegal and unlawful and issued a stay order.