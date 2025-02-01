Special court wants proper probe against former minister Puttaranga Shetty

BENGALURU: Taking serious exception to the chargesheet submitted by Lokayukta police with an incomplete investigation into allegations against C Puttaranga Shetty, former backward classes minister in the JDS-Congress coalition government, the special Lokayukta court directed police to conduct further investigation and submit the report within three months.

The minister and contractors were allegedly involved in the seizure of Rs 25.76 lakh from Shetty’s personal assistant in Vidhana Soudha in January 2019.

Judge KM Radhakrishna passed the order on Friday, while refusing to discharge SJ Mohan Kumar, Shetty’s personal assistant on a contract basis, from the case registered by Vidhana Soudha police under the Prevention of Corruption Act, which was later handed to the then Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Kumar was found with a bag containing cash in Vidhana Soudha.