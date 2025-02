KOPPAL: Thousands of schoolchildren in Koppal district do not know to read and write Kannada. This came to light when officials of the education department visited some government schools in the district a few months ago.

The officials took the matter seriously and raised it during a meeting convened to discuss ways to improve SSLC results in the district recently.

MLC Hemalatha Nayak stated that according to a survey, 7,000 SSLC students can’t read and write Kannada and English. Their parents are worried as the timetable for the SSLC examination has been released.